Bollywood knows how to throw a party! ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini turned 75 yesterday, October 16. The veteran actress decided to celebrate the big day with her friends and family and invited many big names from the industry. From Vidya Balan to Salman Khan to Rekha, many attended the event. Even, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan marked her presence!

Hema Malini’s birthday bash has become the talk of the town. The actress had the best time with her friends at the event. Many including Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, and Jackie Shroff were present. However, what drew fans’ attention was Jaya Bachchan’s interaction with the paps. The actress usually loses her cool and schools the paparazzi, and this time too she asked them to not give her directions.

Many netizens found her rude. Soon after the video got viral, many started commenting on the video. One fan wrote, “I think she intentionally doing this to irritate media…,” another wrote, “Jaya ji aur Paparazzi ka rishta waisa hi hai jaisa jailer aur qaidi ka😂😂😂😂.”

Another netizen wrote, “Ekdum sahi role mila tha Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie me 😝,” while another comment read, “Amitabh sir ko Salam bhai …. Kaisey jheyla hoga.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Videos from inside the birthday bash are also doing the rounds on the internet. In one video, Rekha can be seen entering the party venue, hugging Vidya Balan before posing for the paps. Many fans commented on the video. One wrote, “Old is gold ❤️❤️❤️ 90s queen,” while another read, “Her beauty is evergreen 😍.”

Another netizen suggested that Rekha should return to films, “Rekha ji should act in more movies she’s beautiful.”

In another video, Rekha can be seen dancing with Hema, while another video has surfaced where Hema was seen cutting her birthday cake in the presence of her family members and friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan also marked his presence at the party! The actor is currently busy as he is hosting Bigg Boss 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hema Malini debuted with 1968 movie ‘Sapno Ka Saudagar’ and since then has ruled over millions of hearts!

Must Read: When Rani Mukerji Revealed Being Uncomfortable Wearing Short Skirts For ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ & Said, “I Was Presented A Gown Which Kept Getting Shorter & Shorter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News