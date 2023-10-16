We often come across different stories about the Bachchan Parivaar. While Jaya Bachchan often makes headlines for bashing paps and slamming media for different reasons, Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the news for hosting the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 15th season. ‘Bachchan Bahu’ Aishwarya, along with Shweta and Navya Naveli Nanda, earlier grabbed headlines for their appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

While reports of her sweet and sour relationship with Bachchan Parivaar often make headlines, we will tell you about the time when the veteran actress-turned-politician had opened up about sharing some burden with her ‘Bahu’ (daughter-in-law). Scroll down for details.

The story goes back to the time when Jaya Bachchan, along with daughter Shweta Bachchan, had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat Show Koffee With Karan. In one of the episodes, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress had opened up about sharing some ‘burden’ with Aishwarya Rai. The Guru actress married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007, at the Big B’s residence, Jalsa, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

It all happened when Karan Johar asked Jaya Bachchan, “Now you’ll be sharing some of the issues with your daughter-in-law. There will be Ash, who will come and take some of the burdens off your shoulders.” Responding to which she had said, “Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just ‘some.”

Hearing her mother’s reply, Shweta Bachchan looked off as she quickly added, “Don’t do that mom. It’s scary and intimidating,” explaining, “Slowly ease her into it.” Later when Karan Johar called it the ‘Bachchan way of life,’ Shweta clarified, “It’s not that hard.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the show, Shweta had said, “She is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother.” Later, she revealed that she hates that Aish takes forever to call back or text back.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sanjay Leela Bhansali Backed Salman Khan Saying “The US Should Call Back Army From Iraq & Send Vivek Oberoi Instead” Amidst The Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Press Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News