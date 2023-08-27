Time and again we have come across different stories about Amitabh Bachchan’s personal life, professional life. Be it his shaky marriage with Jaya Bachchan or his alleged love affair rumours with Rekha and Parveen Babi, he has always been the talk of the town for one of the other reason. Recently we came across an old video of a journalist recalling the time when he saw Big B’s outburst like a volcano on Jaya Bachchan.

The story goes back to the time of his 50th birthday party when the bash ended with an anger blast. It so happened when the journalist in question went for an interview and he ended up being fuming on his wife.

In the viral video, journalist Karan Thapar recalled, “During one of the tape changes, Amitabh Bachchan told me a story about a Warren Beatty interview he had seen where the interviewer had asked Warren Beatty about the women in his life. He said, “We’ve all heard the stories about the women in Beatty’s life but to have him questioned about this was a different experience altogether.” And I said to myself, “This is a bizarre thing to say to someone who’s interviewing you during a tape change. Is he giving me a hint?”

He added, “And I asked him about Rekha, Parveen Babi– the two ladies I was aware of and beyond that I didn’t know so I switched to his wife who was sitting on the sofa beside him and I said “Do you believe your husband?” She looked at him and she said, “Yes I do. Why on earth shouldn’t I?” I said, “Are you saying that because you genuinely believe him or only because he’s sitting beside you?” She laughed and said “No, no no. I always believed my husband.”

“Then we reverted to the rest of the prepared interview and we carried on for another 40 mins. When it ended Amitabh Bachchan absouletly insisted that crew and I stayed for lunch. Even though we demurred and said, “No no, we ought to get back.” He said “No no, you must”. So we did. It was when we were sitting down to lunch Amitabh Bachchan began to show irritation and irritability. Then it quickly developed into annoyance and anger and it exploded like a volcano. He was extremely, publicly, irritably, rude to her, in his manner. He didn’t say anything that was rude, but he was very rude in his manner, tone and behaviour. And we realised at once that this was intended for us.

For me in particular, not for poor Jaya Bachchan. But she was the victim on whom this anger was exploding, pouring out like lava out of a volcano. Very quickly we excused ourselves and left,” he concluded saying.

