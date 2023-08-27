Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has achieved massive success at the box office and is now officially the third highest grossing Hindi release ever, with 439.95 crores under its belt in India. The film has gone past the entire lifetime of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) (434.70 crores) in merely 16 days and has already smashed quite a few box office records on a rampage. And, now the film is approaching the Rs 450 crore mark.

Yes, you read that right. Gadar 2 is behind only two films from the ₹500 crore club i.e. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It is expected that the Anil Sharma directorial will cross the enviable mark of Rs 450 crore today (Sunday) and is all set to create a new record of achieving the milestone in only 17 days. Earlier, Pathaan, which stands as the highest domestic grosser at Rs 543.05 crore, achieved the Rs 450 crore mark in 18 days, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) made it in 20 days.

Further, it can be predicted that Gadar 2 may also cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of this week as no other film has released this week, apart from Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Well, whether Gadar 2 will be able to sustain the interest among the audience to achieve the Rs 500 crore milestone remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, despite all the love from the audience, the film has now embroiled in controversy as music composer Uttam Singh recently accused the makers of Gadar 2 of using his work without permission. The controversy revolves around two songs titled ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’. According to Singh, he wasn’t informed that these two songs are being used in the sequel and he asserted that giving him credit was not enough.

Now, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has reacted to these allegations and told The Times of India, “I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked he gave such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai (We have a close relationship and I am shocked at hearing what he has said). I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him.”

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the hit 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film features Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel can be seen as Sakeena, who belonged to a political family in Pakistan. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. The sequel follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in an attempt to rescue his son, who has been captured in Pakistan.

