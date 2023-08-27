Have they or they haven’t? This has become the most asked question ever since break-up rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora surfaced. From the past few days, the lovebirds have become the talk of the town ever since news of their split began making headlines. The couple has been in love for quite some time. After keeping it under wraps, they made it official – first in front of the media and later on Instagram – they have been painting the town red.

However, the latest media reports have left their fans in shock. Earlier, it was being that all’s not well between the two, and Malla has even unfollowed his family, including sisters Anushla Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. But looks like all these rumours are not true.

Amid all their break-up rumours, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora got snapped on a lunch date. The lovebirds were spotted by the paps as they made their way out an eatery after their date. While the diva looked hot in a white co-ords, Arjun looked dapper in an all black look. The duo was seen even leaving in same car.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens looked confused. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Enka patch up ho gya? bechari kusha Kapila,” while another said, “Ye to sabka popat ho gya.” A third netizen wrote, “So good to see them with each other. Nobody should go through seperation.”

A fourth one wrote, “No they r not together…malaika ne mood ker bhi nhi dekha usko.”

And fifth one commented, “Bina baaat kushuuu ko drag krdiya”

Check out their video below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s patch-up.

