Shah Rukh Khan never fails to win hearts with his epic comebacks and that’s the reason he’s called king of wit. The Badshah of Bollywood is currently gearing up for his most-anticipated film, Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, it stars Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. As the release inches closer, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

Following the same, SRK recently took to Twitter to conduct #AskSRK where he had a fun time with his fans on social media. However there’s one reply that has taken the web by storm and it’s about him and his wife Gauri Khan.

During his recently conducted #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic reply to a fan who asked him about a ‘wife problem solving question’. A user asked, “#AskSRK #Jawan @iamsrk Sir biwi ke saath plan kia hai #jawan dekhne ke liye, lekin har baar wo late Kara deti hai, #Pathaan ke time me v late karwa dia…kuch tips dijiye na jaldi time me pauch pao #Jawan dekhne.” Replying to him, he dragged his wife Gauri Khan and left internet in splits.

Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress.”

Ok guys no more wife problem solving questions anymore!! Please!! Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti tum apni problems bhi mujh par daal rahe ho!!!! All wives please just go for #Jawan without stress https://t.co/SMQzeP89yS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Before this, another user asked, “Sir meri do biwi hai ek ko #jawan first day first show dekhna hai dusri ko first day last day. Ek din mai do baar kaise karun sir please help #AskSRK 3″, to this Shah Rukh Khan replied, ““#Jawan mein bhi doh heroines hain….Dono biwiyon ko saath mein le jaa….ek ek karke haath pakade lena jab main alag alag heroine ke saath screen pe aaoon!! #Jawan”

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki where he’s paired alongside Taapsee Pannu. He also has Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 in the pipeline where he will appear in a cameo appearance. A couple of days back, we brought you details about Salman and SRK’s action scenes that will be set in Pakistan’s backdrop just like Gadar 2.

