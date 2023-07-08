Shah Rukh Khan had a fantastic start to 2023 with Pathaan and has two more biggies lined up in line for his fans worldwide, including Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ and Atlee Kumar’s ‘Jawan’. And guess what? On to the series of new events, SRK’s ‘Dunki’ has cracked the biggest OTT deal in the history of Indian cinema beating his own ‘Jawan’, and the credit goes to no one else but Mr Hirani, who happens to be a director for his upcoming film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Dunki will be released in December this year in theatres, and post that, it’ll be released on Jio Cinema, according to recent reports. Yes, you read that right. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles alongside SRK, and this will be the first time that the trio will be seen together on the silver screen.

Now talking about the latest scoop, a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is sold to Jio Cinema for Rs 150 crore and said, “This is the biggest deal in the history of Indian Cinema for a film released in a single language. It has got a lot to do with the brand of Rajkumar Hirani coming together with the brand of Shah Rukh Khan. Two of India’s biggest global icons are coming together to create a film that is expected to create a global impact, which has, in turn, resulted in the biggest post-theatrical deal of all time.”

The idea behind this colossal deal is to take Jio Cinema to the next level with its existing competitors, including Netflix and Prime Video; talking about it, the source added, “Rs. 155 crores is a huge sum, but the SRK x Hirani combo deserves this and a lot more. The amount fetched by Dunki is even higher than what Jawan fetched for the Hindi version from Netflix.”

The OTT team is also working on the interface of the app, and that, indeed, is a vast deal to process, but Shah Rukh Khan is worth all that and more.

And as per reports, SRK’s Dunki is postponed chiefly to early 2024, and the official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

