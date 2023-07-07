While Salman Khan has successfully established himself as the Bhai Jaan of India, he has often complained about the media not understanding him well. He has shared that his privacy has been pried upon and his image has been tarnished often times. While all that has changed these day, things were different in the past. Once, the actor was constantly asked about his views on Devdas that starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his rumoured ex.

The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. For the unversed, SRK and Salman were also rumoured of having a cold war during this period, but the stars never confirmed such news.

A Reddit page shared an old interview of Salman Khan from 2002, where he candidly talked about two of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas. The interviewer asked “What is your take on love?” and the actor said, “I don’t think that there is a word called love. There is a word called ‘need’. A girl would not reciprocate the love till she feels the need for the guy. Even if he says that he wants to jump off the cliff, she will ask him to go ahead and do it.” After this, the interviewer asked, “What about the love in Devdas?”

To this, Salman Khan had quite an interesting reply. He said, “That is not love. It’s a film about a loser. The writer of the book himself realised that he had destroyed an entire generation.” For the unversed, in this SLB film, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Devdas, who was in love with Paro, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Interestingly, Salman was rumoured to be cast in the lead instead of Shah Rukh Khan earlier. When asked why he did not do Devdas, he said, “I was the last person to know that I was not doing Devdas. I did two films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. By the end of that, he had outgrown me. He needed a much better actor to play the role.” The interviewer did not stop there and further asked if he thought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was apt for the role of Paro.

“I have not seen Devdas but Sanjay felt that she was going through a lot of trouble and was suited for her character. Ditto with Shah Rukh and Madhuri. I am the only one who does not have any problems. So I did not get the role,” Salman said.

