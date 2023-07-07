A long after Aryan Khan stepped out of jail in the drugs case, NCB official Sameer Wankhede got accused of taking Rs 25 crore as a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan. In the latest development, as the Bombay High Court has allowed the NCB Official to revise his petition, his lawyer has made a significant change and included additional grounds pertaining to relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in his plea. Scroll down for details.

The official made news when Wankhede’s alleged WhatsApp chats with SRK surfaced online. The leaked chats saw the superstar pleading for his son’s. However, later, his close friend revealed that those were not authentic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Sameer Wankhede’s lawyer has told the Bombay High Court that Shah Rukh Khan who gave a bribe should also be prosecuted. The lawyer tells the court that the Prevention of Corruption Act states that a person who gives a bribe to a public servant to gain undue advantage shall also be prosecuted.

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan’s friend had rubbished the leaked WhatsApp chats and said SRK is not that stupid to put himself out adding that SRK never uses WhatsApp.

The friend told Etimes, “If these chats are authentic, then he created a chat box for Mr Wankhede. Is he so stupid as to put himself out there in the public domain? The language used, the pauses, the way the father is seen pleading for his son… are all highly unlikely to be authentic. SRK doesn’t talk like that. When his son was jailed, he contacted no one to get Aryan out. He believed firmly in letting the law takes its course. Night after sleepless night, SRK waited for his son to be released. He did not plead with any government officer for his son’s freedom. He knew Aryan was innocent. He waited.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Exposed Bollywood Award Shows For Being Unfair & Honouring Those Who Perform For Them & Attend Their Events: “…Iska Naam Nikal Ke Yeh Naam Likha Jaaye Niche”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News