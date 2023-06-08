Earlier today, the anti-drug agency’s former Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede submitted an affidavit to the Bombay High Court regarding the bribery FIR filed against him. As per reports, Sameer has stated that the NCB’s Special Enquiry Team (SET) had an ulterior motive of giving a clean chit to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

In the filing, he added that the FIR was filed to create doubt and suppress material evidence against SRK’s son. Read on to know all he said in the affidavit.

As reported by BarAndBench, Sameer Wankhede filed an affidavit before the High Court. In it, he said that the SET report was intended to create doubt about the investigation initially monitored by him. The affidavit read, “The entire endeavour of the SET vide the impugned report was to create as many doubts regarding investigation of Cordelia cruise case in order to meet the ultimate motive of giving Aryan Khan a clean chit and be able to justify the same.”

As per the site, Sameer Wankhede filed the affidavit in support of his plea seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bribery case. The CBI registered an FIR against Wankhede for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for not framing his son Aryan Khan in the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship drugs case. He was booked for offences under sections 7 (bribery), 7A (undue advantage to influence public servant by illegal means), and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the CBI, the FIR against Sameer Wankhede was registered on the basis of a report submitted by the SET which red-flagged lapses and irregularities in the investigation monitored by Wankhede. Responding to it, the former NCB zonal director, in his affidavit, stated, “I submit that in order harass the officials, the SET has twisted the facts and labelled false allegations to jeopardize the career and character of honest officials. The entire endeavour of the SET through the report was to create as many doubts regarding the investigation of the Cordelia cruise case in order to meet their ultimate motive of giving Aryan Khar a clean chit and be able to justify the same.”

The drug case against Aryan Khan had been initiated by the Mumbai unit of NCB after a search-seizure operation was carried out on the Mumbai-Goa cruise on October 2, 2021. 20 arrests were made that day, including Aryan. Khan was later granted bail on October 28, 2021, and given a clean chit on May 27, 2022.

