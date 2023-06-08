Shahid Kapoor is one of the most successful and bankable stars in Bollywood right now. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’ which also stars Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. The actor is dominating the headlines with his statements on various aspects of life, and while he is receiving flak for his comments on his marriage with his wife, Mira Kapoor, in a recent interview, Shahid opened up on Hindi audiences accepting South films but not getting the same acceptance in return. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shahid has now become a massive actor in Bollywood and has done commendable work over the years, including films like Jersey, Padmaavat and Kaminey, to name a few. The actor is going full out to promote his upcoming film, and amid the same, he also spoke about the South film industry.

In a conversation with Bollywood Spy, Shahid Kapoor subtly requested South audience to watch Hindi films and said, “Mujhe nahi lagta we should draw any kinds of lines, and I would say that for even the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience, I would say ki aap bhi Hindi films dekho, kyuni Hindi audience toh dil khol ke aapki films accept kar rahi hai. Toh aap bhi hamari films accept karo, toh hi toh cinema grow karega. Toh khula dil hona chahiye, woh acceptance honi chahiye aur har taraf se honi chahiye (There should be no division.”

Shahid Kapoor added, “Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada audience should also accept Hindi cinema the way the Hindi audience has wholeheartedly accepted south Indian films. They should also have a big heart). I feel like everybody should work with each other… everybody should come together to add more value, so more people go to the theatres. But everybody should have the same attitude.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid, besides Bloody Daddy, will be seen in an untitled love story opposite Kriti Sanon.

What are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor asking South audiences to watch Hindi films and accept them wholeheartedly? Tell us in the space below.

