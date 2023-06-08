Currently, Adipurush director Om Raut and actress Kriti Sanon have gotten in trouble for kissing near Tirupati’s Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. There now has been another scandal and this time it is related to Gadar 2. A scene from the movie, shot between Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was picturised at a Guruwdwara, and that’s not sitting right with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Scroll on to learn more about it.
Gadar was released in 2001 with Sunny and Ameesha in leading roles. Amrish Puri played the role of the actress’s father, an influential Pakistani personality. He was against his daughter marrying an Indian, played by Sunny. But the actor won his wife back with the help of his friend and his son.
Gadar 2 will reprise the roles of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son in part 1, will play the role of their grown-up son again. While the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the film, it has already been roped in an unfortunate scandal. In one of the leaked BTS scenes, Sunny and Ameesha are seen in a Gurudwara, arms in arms with dhols in the background. SGPC has objected to shooting a romantic sequence in a religious place. An enquiry has been appealed against director Anil Sharma and the actors.
A statement released by SGPC states, “We strongly objected to the shooting of objectionable scenes of Gadar 2 within the limits of Gurudwara Sahib.” A video has also been dropped on Twitter that slams Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s scene in Gadar 2.
Take A Look:
.@BJP4India ਦੇ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਸਨੀ ਦਿਉਲ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਗਦਰ-2 ਫ਼ਿਲਮ ਦੇ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ਯੋਗ ਦ੍ਰਿਸ਼ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਹਦੂਦ ਅੰਦਰ ਫਿਲਮਾਉਣ 'ਤੇ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਇਤਰਾਜ: ਭਾਈ ਗੁਰਚਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਗਰੇਵਾਲ
-ਗਤਕਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੀ ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਵੀ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ਯੋਗ @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/hxdPMJhI2o
— Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) June 7, 2023
Director Anil Sharma has released a statement on Twitter in this regard and written in the caption, “#Gadar2 ki Chandigarah gurudwara sahab mein hui shoot ko lekar kuch galatafahami kuch mitro ke man mein hui ..usko lekar mera spashtikaran prastut hai .. “sab dharm sambhav , sab dharm sadbhav” yahi siksha payi hai maine aur yahi hai hamari gadar2 ki unit ka mantra”
Take A Look:
#Gadar2 ki Chandigarah gurudwara sahab mein hui shoot ko lekar kuch galatafahami kuch mitro ke man mein hui ..usko lekar mera spashtikaran prastut hai .. “sab dharm sambhav , sab dharm sadbhav” yahi siksha payi hai maine aur yahi hai hamari gadar2 ki unit ka mantra pic.twitter.com/X13d5gqrmi
— Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) June 8, 2023
According to the statement, the leaked footage was taken from a private phone, and the scene has not been edited correctly.
Let us know what you think of this controversy, and for more such details, stay tuned to Koimoi.
