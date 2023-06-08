Currently, Adipurush director Om Raut and actress Kriti Sanon have gotten in trouble for kissing near Tirupati’s Shri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. There now has been another scandal and this time it is related to Gadar 2. A scene from the movie, shot between Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was picturised at a Guruwdwara, and that’s not sitting right with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Scroll on to learn more about it.

Gadar was released in 2001 with Sunny and Ameesha in leading roles. Amrish Puri played the role of the actress’s father, an influential Pakistani personality. He was against his daughter marrying an Indian, played by Sunny. But the actor won his wife back with the help of his friend and his son.

Gadar 2 will reprise the roles of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son in part 1, will play the role of their grown-up son again. While the fans are curiously waiting for the release of the film, it has already been roped in an unfortunate scandal. In one of the leaked BTS scenes, Sunny and Ameesha are seen in a Gurudwara, arms in arms with dhols in the background. SGPC has objected to shooting a romantic sequence in a religious place. An enquiry has been appealed against director Anil Sharma and the actors.