A very long time ago it was rumoured that Jolly LLB’s third part will have a face off between Jolly 1 Arshad Warsi and Jolly 2 Akshay Kumar. And now it seems like things are at place and the idea has been worked upon brilliantly since the actor confirmed the news of part 3 in an interview recently saying Jolly LLB 3 will soon go on floor.

Jolly LLB was a story about a lawyer who is not very successful and shot to fame when he decides to fight a hit-and-run case against a spoilt brat. The movie was closely linked with superstar Salman Khan’s hit-and-run case and was well appreciated. It was then followed by a sequel Jolly LLB 2, turning the title into a franchise film with Akshay Kumar as Jolly LLB.

Now Jolly LLB 3, the third film in the franchise is in the making with Arshad and Akshay deciding to take on each other. The rest of the details about the case have been kept under wraps. But Arshad Warsi himself confirmed the franchise while promoting his next web series Asur 2.

In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Warsi talked about many of his sequels and shared, “Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on the next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that.”

So as of now, Jolly LLB is the only sequel that is confirmed and going on the floor in 2024. Interestingly director Subhash Kapoor has been toying with the idea of Jolly Vs Jolly for a long time as he wanted a face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. For a very short time, there were strong rumours of Shah Rukh Khan joining the franchise as a new Jolly LLB but the actor rejected the offer after his small-town boy image in Zero as Bauaa did not connect with the audience.

Now the franchise is back with the original Jolly played by Arshad Warsi in part 1 and Akshay Kumar in part 2. It will be very interesting to see how the face-off turns and who gets to be on the right side!

On the work front, currently, Akshay Kumar is busy with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. He also has Capsule Gill, C Sankaran Nair biopic which is a Dharma film with Ananya Panday. He has completed the shoot for the Soorarai Potturu remake and he will soon gear up for Oh My God 2 promotions.

Talking about Arshad Warsi, the actor was last seen in Bachchan Pandey, also starring Akshay Kumar. While he is currently seen in Asur 2, he also won accolades for an episode of Modern Love: Mumbai.

