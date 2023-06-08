Adipurush is all set for a grand release on 16th June and the excitement is at its peak. Led by Prabhas, the film has been in the news for several reasons and has built good hype around itself. Now, in the shocking update, we have learnt that the Telugu version is facing difficulties as top distributors are backing off from buying the film at exorbitant prices. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, People Media Factory (PMF) reportedly bought the wholesale rights of the Telugu version for a whopping 170 crores. The news did grab a lot of limelight but just a few days back, we heard about Dil Raju stepping back as a distributor as PMF demanded a massive amount for Nizam and Uttarandhra regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, People Media Factory is unable to recover an amount of over 50 crores as top distributors are backing off from distributing the film. As per them, the production company is asking to pay a risky amount to get the Prabhas starrer. This has put PMF on a backfoot as the amount of 170 crores is yet to be recovered.

Currently, Nizam’s rights lie with Mythri Movies, which bought Adipurush for 50 crores. Rights of six territories of Andhra Pradesh have been bought for 50 crores, while Ceded rights have been bought for 17.50 crores. These all take the total to 117.50 crores, leaving the production house with a deficit of 52.50 crores.

As Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following in the Telugu market, People Media Factory is finding it hard to recover the amount spent for Adipurush is really surprising. Let’s see if the company finds distributors in the next few days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Adipurush’s Buzz Results Postponement Of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Yash’s Ramayana Due To A Lot Of Pending Work? Film’s Producer Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News