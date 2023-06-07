Salman Khan may still be an eligible bachelor in Bollywood, but once upon a time (well, more than once), he has made the news owing to his relationships. The Bhaijaan on B’wood has dated actresses like Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali and more. But it was his relationship with the former two that made the most headlines.

While their romances eventually faded for different reasons, did you know Salman helped both his exes be with their future significant others on screen? Yes, Salman helped Ranbir Kapoor stay with Katrina while he took Abhishek Bachchan to meet Aishwarya. Check out the video below.

For those who don’t know, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romance blossomed in the late 90s but parted ways in 2001 following an ugly breakup – where Aish accused him of physical, verbal and emotional abuse. As for Katrina Kaif, Salman and his Tiger co-star reportedly got close in 2009, but she ended it with him in 2010 owing to closeness with Kapoor.

The video begins with the narrator saying, “Salman Khan ne apne do movies mein current girlfriends ko unke future boyfriends se milaya.” He continues, “Ek toh sabko pata hi hai…” The video then shows a still from the 2009 film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, where Ranbir Kapoor’s Prem introduces Salman’s then gf Katrina as his girlfriend, Jenny. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor responds, “Abey, tu aisa daar daar ke mila raha hai jaise tu meri girlfriends ko apni girlfend bata raha.”

The narrator then added, “Par dusri movie mein woh literally ladke ko lift dete hai aur apni girlfriend se milwate hai.” Showing a scene from Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, we hear Khan says, “Tumhari manzil aa gayi hai” as he shakes Abhishek Bachchan’s hand, and the latter responds with a “Thankyou”. The narrator then added, “Guess who is Abhishek going to meet in the truck..” The video then shows a clip of Bachchan in front of how now-wife and Salman’s ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she stands with Anupam Kher in front of a temple.

The narrator ends the video by advising, “Toh Salman Khan, if you are watching this there’s a tip, apne girlfriends ki movies mein special appearance karna band karo. Koi fyada nahi bhai. (Salman if you are watching this, I advice please stop making special cameo appearances in your girlfriends’ movies. It’s of no use.)”

Check out the Salman Khan turning into Sima Taparia video here:

While Salman is still single, Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 16 years and are blessed with a daughter. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif split from Ranbir Kapoor and tied the knot to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

What are your thoughts after watching this video of Salman Khan confronting Ranbir Kapoor on seemingly introducing Katrina Kaif as his girlfriend and taking Abhishek Bachchan to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know in the comments.

