Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with the love of his life, Katrina Kaif, in 2021. There have been numerous rumours about her alleged pregnancy, but nothing’s been confirmed yet. But one thing we know for sure is that the actress is an equally hard-working housewife! Scroll below for an exciting scoop.

As much as many expected Katrina not to know how to cook, she surprised everyone with her ‘Chaunka Chardhana’ dish. It is basically a ritual where the bride makes a sweet dish as she enters the kitchen after marriage for the first time. She made ‘sooji ka halwa’, and fans were impressed. In another picture, Kat showcased her cooking skills and made scrambled eggs for her hubby last year. Interestingly, she’s equally involved in other household chores and the budget that goes into it.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Vicky Kaushal has now revealed that his wife holds weekly meetings at home. He told News Tak, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses, and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Katrina Kaif is indeed an ace wife, apart from being the talented actress she is.

Meanwhile, Kat has been intentionally staying away from the cameras and also missing a lot of Bollywood events. While some suggest she’s embracing motherhood, others claim it is a strategic move for her upcoming film, Tiger 3. The actress has been working out and prepping a lot, which the makers want to be a surprise for viewers.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, witnessed the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan.

