Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar’s rivalry is not new to all Bollywood fans. The actress, who kick-started the nepotism debate in the industry, never leaves a chance to bash the filmmaker. Time and again, we have the actress launching her attack on KJo along with his close actors and other filmmakers. Kangana took social media by storm when she appeared on Koffee With Karan along with her Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor and called the host the flag bearer of nepotism.

But did you know much before the controversy erupted, the actress had once royally ignored KJo right in his face during an award show. Well that’s true! Scroll down to read about the instance

The story goes back to the time when Kangana Ranaut was bestowed at an award function. But what happened on the stage left everyone in shock. While scrolling through Instagram, we recently came across a video from the award show that opens with Karan Johar saying, “This award has been decided by a public poll and I’ve been winning it for the 3 years.”

Kangana Ranaut is then seen arriving on the stage to accept the award and give an acceptance speech. She said, “Good evening, everyone! I would like to dedicate this award to the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life my sister Rangoli. Love you all!”

However soon after Kangana Ranaut made her way back to audience, KJo was is heard saying, “Thank you, Kangana & congratulations.” He then tells Kangana, “I am here! If that matters at all. Doesn’t seem to. Well done Kangana!” The ignores the filmmaker and walks away from stage while giving him royal ignore right in his face.

The clip was shared by one of Kangana's fan accounts and it's caption read. "Poor Karan Johar':

