Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for keeping her point across like a boss. From giving her opinions on Bollywood films to even political issues in the country, she keeps her tongue as sharp as a sword. Kangana recently reacted to the unfortunate Delhi acid attack incident and we couldn’t agree more with her.

After a 17- year -old girl faced acid attack in Delhi’s Dwarka on Tuesday, Kangana took to her Instagram story and recalled the horror of the acid attack on sister Rangoli Chandel. She revealed that she was quite terrified after the attack and used to violently cover her face everytime stranger pass by.

Taking to her instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “When I was a teenager my sister was attacked @rangolir chandel was attacked by a roadside Romeo….She had to undergo 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of trauma…. We as a family were devastated…. I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing by might throw acid on me which caused me to violently cover my face in reflex action everytime a biker, a car, or a stranger crossed me… These atrocities haven’t stopped… Government needs to act very strongly against these crimes… I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers…….

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on the last schedule of her film Emergency. She is directing the film and also playing the character of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, and Milind Soman. Her production venture, Tiku weds Shiru is also slated to release next year.



