Aapki Uunchai hi aapki Saaransh hai,” said Anup Jalota to an emotional actor Anupam Kher when the latter shared stage with Talat Aziz who sang Daddy’s Aaaina Mujhse Meri Pehli Si Soorat Maange for Kher at a quaint familial gathering. The gathering took place at Jalota’s residence in celebration of him receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards.

The gathering included stalwarts of the music world including Madhushree, Shailendra Singh, Dr Soma Ghosh, Jaspinder Narula, Sanjay Tandon, Usha Timothy, Vivek Prakash, Robby Badal, Papon, Chandan Das, Shubhankar Ghosh, Nitin Mukesh, Sameer Date, Leena Bose, Deepak Pandit, Anuradha Pal amongst others.

Anup Jalota in a zestful mood said that post Padma Shri for music, the award was for his natak and acting producing films. Talat spoke of Anupam’s prowess as an actor and how he becomes the character himself. Anupam Kher replied saying sharing the stage and humming a few lines with a stalwart like Talat was nothing short of a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Touche!

On the work front, Anupam Kher has an amazing 2022 with the box office success The Kashmir Files – where he played the part of a Kashmiri Pandit named Pushkar Nath Pandit and the Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani-co-starrer Uunchai. His upcoming slate includes several Hindi films like The Signature, Shiv Shastri Balboa, IB71, Nautanki, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Kaagaz 2 and Emergency.

