“Dr.Anika was a tricky one” said Kriti Sanon about her character while sharing the BTS of Bhediya Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya has recently been released in theaters. The actress was seen pulling off yet another different and very significant character in the film.

While she has been collecting great reviews from the audience and the critics for her brilliant performance, it didn’t come as a simple one for her too as she was seen sharing her experience of playing Dr.Anika.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a BTS video of ‘Bhediya’ capturing glimpses of her character formation. While mentioning about her character, she further jotted down a caption writing –

“Sometimes its not about the length of a character but the depth of it.. Dr.Anika was a tricky one- to strike a balance between who she was and who she pretended to be.. Anika didn’t answer any question with certainty but I’m glad you answered all my questions @amarkaushik 🤪🤣” wrote Kriti Sanon.

As Kriti shared the BTS video, her costar Varun Dhawan was seen saying, “Kriti for me, I think she is the surprise package of the film. I feel she has the hardest part in the film. You need a lot of maturity as a performer, You need a lot of experience as an actor, and you need a lot of depth as an actor to pull that off. That is very tricky. I don’t think anybody or I could pull that off. I think you did an amazing job.”

With Bhediya now released, Kriti also recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts of a strong lineup of films including, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew.

