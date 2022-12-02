Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan often makes headlines because of his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, who are no less than internet sensations in today’s time. The star kids, who enjoy a massive fan following on social media, are often the talk of their own owing to personal and professional reasons. Recently, the Pathaan actor made his presence felt at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia where he was bestowed.

SRK attended the event after wrapping up the shooting schedule for director Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was also seen performing Umrah at the holy place of Mecca.

At the same event, while addressing the audience, Shah Rukh Khan recalled the time when he took a long break from acting and revealed how his darling daughter Suhana Khan was upset with him. SRK spilt the beans about the time when Suhana didn’t call him to meet her and asking him why he isn’t going for work.

Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan was heard saying, “What I realised is when kids go far to study if they call upon you and you’re in the middle of a shooting schedule, you can’t just leave and go to America. So, only their mother would go… When she (Suhana) transferred from London to New York, I thought I’ll keep six or seven months; she may feel lonely in New York, she may want me to come, and if the wife can’t go, I’ll say I’ll go, I’m free. If you’re making films and you’re in a look, it becomes difficult to just fly down.”

However, the Jawan actor was shocked to see that she didn’t call him over to meet her and asked him to ‘stay away’. “She never called me. I didn’t sign any films and I thought, ‘Maybe she’ll call me, maybe she’ll call me.’ So, I called her one day and said, ‘Listen, may I start working now?’ and she said, ‘Why aren’t you working?’ And I said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.’ She said, ‘No, I’m having too much fun, you please stay away from here’”, revealed Shah Rukh Khan.

After the debacle of Aanand L Rai’s Zero in December 2018, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to win over his fans once again with his consecutive releases. SRK has a packed 2023 as the year will begin with Pathaan’s release in Jan, followed by Dunki and Jawan.

Well, we are already all excited! How about you?

