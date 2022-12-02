Actor, comedian, show host and director Sajid Khan has had a very dynamic career and with great popularity comes great burden. The director has made some of the poorest choices in his career that has led him to where he is now. He has been wrapped in controversies since the #MeToo movement started in India and he has been making scandalous remarks even before that, keep reading to find out.

Before everything began, he came into the entertainment world with Doordarshan’s Main Bhi Detective and after that in 1996 he hosted a music countdown show Ikke Pe Ikka that featured in the Limca Book Of Records. He is the brother of choreographer turned director Farah Khan and cousin to Farhan Akhter and Zoya Akhter. He made his acting debut with Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kate, which had Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead. He made his directorial debut with Darna Zaroori Hai but he rose to fame as a director after Heyy Babyy and the Housefull franchise. Both of these movies had Akshay Kumar in the lead and the two shared a close friendship back then.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this throwback video posted on Reddit by the Bollywood Gossip Hub where Sajid Khan went on Koffee With Karan with Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh gave some controversial answers in the rapid-fire round. They came to the show’s third season which aired in 2011. The show is known to be discussing about the personal and professional lives of Bollywood celebs giving the audience a peek into their lives.

Going back to the throwback video, where Karan asked a lot of questions to the Housefull director to which he gave some dubious answers. Amidst those questions, Karan asked Sajid, who the better actor is, Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan? And Sajid Khan said, Akshay Kumar. He was there on the show with his Housefull actors, so it could be possible that he was going all out to promote his film and his friend/actor. Follow the link to check out the video.

Sajid shared a good rapport with Khiladi but on the other hand, his sister Farah Khan had and still now has a good relationship with Shah Rukh, although there was a bit of tension around that time and Farah took Akshay for her film Tees Maar Khan that released in 2010.

In that video, he also said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an overrated director and his film Guzaarish is also overrated. In 2018 after getting involved in the MeToo case and with almost nine actresses coming out and sharing their stories, Sajid was removed from the Housefull franchise and has been away from the industry ever since now. As he is currently one of the participants in the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 16. For more information and stories from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct Once Again By Sheela Priya Seth Who Revealed Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Asked Her To Massage Her Bre*sts Daily

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News