Salman Khan has been a lover boy but faced a tough time when it came to finding his life partner. Everyone thought he and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would end up marrying one day but the actress broke up and accused him of domestic violence. His relationship with Katrina Kaif wasn’t an endgame either and he’s currently dating Iulia Vantur as per reports. But it is his ex-romance with Somy Ali that has got him in the negative limelight. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Somy was a huge fan of Salman during her teenage. She entered Bollywood after watching Maine Pyar Kiya and even got an opportunity to work on a film with him. Unfortunately, the project was shelved but they did find love. Little did anyone know that the romance would take an ugly turn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Somy Ali ended up sharing an Instagram post yesterday and accused Salman Khan of physical abuse. She wrote in a now-deleted post, “More to come! Ban my show in India then threaten me with a lawsuit, you coward piece of shit. Screw your lawyer! I have 50 lawyers here to protect me from the cigarette burns, the physical abuse and the sodomy which you put me through and it lasted for years… So go f*ckkkk yourself. You male chauvinistic pig. And shame on all the female actors who support this guy who has beaten several women.”

Somy Ali concluded her accusations by adding, “The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

It remains unknown why Somy ended up deleting her post. Take a look at the viral screenshot below:

Salman Khan is yet to react to the accusations.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Gangster Goldy Brar Reportedly Arrest Within 24 Hours Of Father Balkaur Singh Announcing 2 Crore Reward!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News