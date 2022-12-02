Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on 29th May 2022 in a gruesome murder that was carried out by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Someone by the name of Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the tragic incident. It all happened as a part of the gang rivalry but it was the late singer’s parents who suffered the most after the passing away of their 28-year-old son. But there comes a sigh of relief as the accused has now been reportedly detained. Scroll below for all the details.

For those unversed, it was just yesterday that father Balkaur Singh announced his return to their village after taking a hiatus to cope up with the trauma. He urged the Punjab government to announce a reward of 2 crores to anyone who provides information about Goldy. In addition, he mentioned that he’s okay to give the money from his pocket if the Govt doesn’t have that sum.

Amidst it all, strong reports are rife that Goldy Brar has been detained by police. According to several reports on the internet, Indian Intelligence Agencies have confirmed that the killer of Sidhu Moose Wala has been detained in California. The same information has been received by international sources.

As per a report by India Today, Intelligence departments including RAW, IB, Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Intelligence are amongst other agencies who have received inputs of Goldy Brar arrest. This is a huge development in the murder case and could be a huge move forward for father Balkaur Singh and his family, if true!

We have multiple times in the past seen Balkaur Singh urging the government to take steps to get justice for the unfortunate killing of his son.

Sidhu Moose Wala was a Punjabi rapper who has chartbusters like 295, GOAT, The Last Ride and many others credited to his discography.

