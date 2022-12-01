Shah Rukh Khan is one the biggest stars not just in Bollywood but globally. His fan following is massive and you’ll never meet a person who doesn’t like SRK for his charm and wit. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the superstar was banned from entering Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for five years. Later the Pathaan actor apologised to the fans and opened up about the controversy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The incident took place during one of the cricket matches of ‘Kolkata Knight Riders’ in 2012 where SRK’s team played against Mumbai Indians. The security guard apparently manhandled kids at the stadium and that’s what made King Khan lose his cool.

During the match commentary, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I came down and I saw that the kids were being aggressively pushed around.I said don’t touch them, but they kept on pushing them, I think it is extremely unpardonable that under the garb of some self-imposed security rules,” as reported by PTI.

Shah Rukh Khan added, “You don’t manhandle children even if they misbehave and they weren’t even on the playing pitch they were just on the side.”

Later the Pathaan actor revealed that he got physical with the MCA official after he attacked him first and said, “I do admit that I abused, but this gentleman (Ravi Sawant) was the one who first abused me in Marathi, after which in the heat of the moment I abused him back. He said certain words which I cannot repeat here.”

Post the controversy, SRK was banned from the stadium for five long years and later also issued an apology for his behaviour. The actor didn’t apologise to the officials but to children who witnessed his behaviour and said, “I want to apologise to the kids for my misbehaviour at Mumbai Cricket Association (stadium]. I apologise to all who saw me differently.”

Shah Rukh Khan concluded, “I shouldn’t have behaved in that manner.”

What are your thoughts on SRK losing his cool at a security guard who manhandled the kids at the Wankhede stadium in 2012? Tell us in the space below.

