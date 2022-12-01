Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the glory of his massively successful movie Drishyam 2 along with Shriya Saran, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and others in pivotal roles. For those who don’t know Drishyam 2 is a Hindi remake version of a South Indian movie featuring Mohanlal. However, apart from it, the actor is now busy shooting for his next film Bholaa which will also feature Tabu along with him.

Well, amidst all of these, reports are rife that Ajay might be joining forces with Rohit Shetty for the third venture of the Singham series. Here’s what we found out, scroll below to read the scoop!

According to a movie critic, Taran Adarsh Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are already planning for their upcoming next movie and joining forces to bring back their iconic character Singham. He took to his Twitter handle and gave the good news to the whole world, along with the Singham fans.

Taran Adarsh’s tweet can be read as, “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa.”

Apart from Singham and Singham Returns, Ajay Devgn‘s iconic character Singham was also spotted in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and both of them had also featured in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. It was a multiverse created by Rohit Shetty. Now, if this report is true, then we can’t wait to see what Singham Again holds for us.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for his upcoming release, Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde along with others in pivotal roles.

Are you excited about Singham Again? Let us know in the comments!

