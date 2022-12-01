Yesteryear actor Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor has had a rough time in the film industry, and over the years, he had only a handful of films that have done well at the box office. He is mostly known for his role in Rohit Shetty-directed film Golmaal where he portrayed the role of a deaf and dumb guy who finally gets the girl. He has been away from the film industry for a long time and will soon be back on the big screen. Lately, he has shared some deep insights on how things have changed for him during the break and how it feels to live under the shadow of his father and overachieving sister, Ekta Kapoor.

Tusshar started his career two decades ago, in 2001, with the film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut also for that film. Besides Shetty’s film, he also got noticed for the film Shootout At Lokhandwala. He speaks about how, in the film industry actors whose parent or parents are accomplished stars face hatred and are under pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an article by the Hindustan Times, Tusshar Kapoor spoke about the pressure he had to face because he is the son of the veteran actor Jeetendra. Talking about it he said, that he doesn’t understand why people acknowledge the hard work of people who come from outside yet choose to neglect the hard work of actors with a lineage within the industry. He says, “I tried not to take that pressure from the very beginning, but then I’ve realised that it has been hard for people from within the industry as much as it is hard for people outside the industry because we come with our baggage.”

Speaking further, he also said, “No matter how much we do, there is always going to be a concerted effort to pull us down… ‘okay, the glass is half empty’. No matter how much you do, there will always be people who will try to make it look as if the glass is half empty, and we haven’t done enough.”

Not just Tusshar Kapoor but Abhishek Bachchan also went through a lot of criticism and is still struggling to get out of the shadow of his megastar father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Received A 50-Lakh Gift From Abhishek Bachchan In This Epic 53-Carat Diamond Ring

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News