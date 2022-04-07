Jeetendra is a veteran Bollywood actor who was active in the late 1900s and his work is remembered even today in the list of classic Hindi films. As the actor celebrated his 80th birthday today, his fans have been flooding social media platforms with best wishes while highlighting a few golden moments from his previous interviews. A few months back, the actor had opened up about the time he narrowly escaped a plane crash and his wife Shobha Kapoor had a huge role to play in it.

For the unversed, Jeetuji got his first major breakthrough in the film, Geet Gaya Pattharon Ne in 1994 and worked in a series of critically acclaimed films from there. His movies like The Burning Train, Tohfa, and Parichay, were received exceptionally well by the audience, making him one of the greatest actors of that era.

A while back, Jeetendra appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and shed some light on the time he was supposed to take the 1976 Indian Airlines flight which crashed on its way and 96 people died.

Explaining the whole episode, Jeetendra said that the flight was delayed and when he had two hours in hand, he decided to go back to his wife since it was Karwa Chauth that day. “Maine phir Shobha ko ghar pe phone kiya. Maine kaha flight delayed hai, abhi jaa rahi hai 8.30-9 baje. Chand nikal raha hai ki nahi nikal raha hai dekh lo, khatam kar lete hai kissa (I called Shobha and told her that my flight was delayed by two hours. I told her I could be home for the moonrise so she could complete the Karwa Chauth ritual).”

Jeetendra further stated how Shobha wasn’t letting him leave even though he was getting late for the flight. Elaborating on the sight he saw from the balcony that day, Jeetendra said, “Mere balcony se dekhta hoon ek aag ka gola aise aise jaa raha hai (From my balcony, I could see a ball of fire in the sky). It went towards the airport and…”

Jeetendra also said that he was receiving call after calls from people who knew that he was supposed to board that flight.

