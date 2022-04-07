April 2022 has begun and it is going to be a film festival for Indians. As several big films are gearing up to compete this month at the box office. Most notably films like Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast are releasing next week. The excitement around the films is at an all-time high now.

As ‘RRR’ that tasted a massive success is slowly dipping in its collections, Shahid’s sports drama and the other two action films will be releasing in cinemas on the same day and locking horns at the box office. So let’s see the run time of all three films. Scroll down to know more.

Starring Yash in a lead, KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film directed by Prashanth Neel. The film going to be a much bigger experience than the first instalment. This magnum opus is releasing in five languages- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. As per reports, the film will be 2 hours and 48 minutes long i.e. roughly 3 hours.

The much-awaited action drama is releasing on April 14, 2022, and it also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. As for Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey, it is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the sports drama also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is said to be 2 hours 50 minutes long and releasing in theatres. Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast is also releasing next week on April 13.

The Tamil action thriller film is written and directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures. While Vijay and Pooja Hegde are in the lead roles, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley play the supporting roles. The film’s music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The runtime of the film is said to be 2 hours 38 minutes.

