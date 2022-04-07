Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot this month. A lot is being speculated, starting from the final date of nuptials to the possible outfit designer. And when one talks about a wedding, how can we miss out on the guest list? It’s indeed going to be an intimate ceremony but the list mostly won’t include Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and some more stars. Scroll below for the scoop.

Reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot either on the 14th or 15th of April. There has been no official confirmation regarding the same and the duo has remained tight-lipped. Randhir Kapoor and Mehendi artist Veena Nagda further rubbished the rumours but we hear the marriage is indeed happening at the RK Studios this month.

Now as per a report by Bollywood Life, while the entire guest list has not been revealed but as informed earlier, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor are amongst few celebs who will attend Ralia’s big day. But another update comes in the form of celebrities that will most probably not attend Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s wedding.