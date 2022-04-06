There have been strong reports around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tying the knot. If it happens to be true, the duo will be pronounced Mr & Mrs in just a week. Of course, #Ralia fans just can’t keep calm as they await each and every details regarding the upcoming wedding. But wouldn’t you be excited to know what the future holds for them post marriage? Scroll below for some exclusive astrological predictions.

Will everything go hunky-dory for Ranbir and Alia after they marry? Will their respective careers continue to be on the track? What will their relationship be like with Neetu Kapoor? We spoke to prophesier, face reader and Bengaluru-based celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji and here is what he has predicted for the lovebirds.

“Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have had incredible careers, and Alia‘s star has been rising steadily since the release of Student of the Year. Both performers will have a prosperous career,” according to renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, and “they will give each other the support and encouragement, that we all need to be our best versions.”

Speaking of their personal lives post-marriage, Panditji shared that there is nothing to be worried about because “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are both are emotionally woven together as a couple. Even if professionally they are practical, in the relationship sphere, as Alia said in an interview, she is “already married to Ranbir Kapoor ” in her head.

What about kids? “After a few years of marriage, the couple may consider having children and expanding their family. Right now Alia is riding the high wave of success, so maybe a few years would give her that much space before taking to motherhood,” Panditji adds.

Regarding their equation with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, the astrologer adds, “The camaraderie between the newly married couple and Neetu is going to be good, the way it is right now. Neetu Kapoor is not the interfering kind and seems to be that person who believes in giving space to a couple. She will be supportive of both Ranbir and Alia and there is nothing to worry about. Ranbir too is more like his mother so the emotional quotient will be balanced for Alia as a daughter-in-law and wife.”

Well, everything seems great for Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor. All that we’re waiting for is the big day!

