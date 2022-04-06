Shahid Kapoor is on a roll after the tremendous success of Kabir Singh. Post the 2019 film, the actor landed some great projects on which he’s currently working. In a recent chat with leading media, Kapoor was asked about the infamous slap scene in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film being compared with the slapping scene from his upcoming film Jersey. He even confessed that the character was not a ‘great guy.’

For the unversed, Shahid’s upcoming film is an official remake of the Telugu film of the same name Featuring Nani. While the 2019 film, was the remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy.

Back in the day when Kabir Singh was released, Shahid Kapoor slapping Kiara Advani’s character became the talking point of the film. On the other hand, in the Jersey trailer, Mrunal Thakur’s character can be seen slapping Shahid in the film. During his interview with CNN News18, Kapoor was asked if the slap scene in the recent film was done to balance the scene from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film.

Speaking about the same, Shahid Kapoor said, “I heard so much about it and of course, everybody will have their point of view. I don’t think Kabir is a perfect character who needs to be worshipped or anything.”

He added, “You are watching a character who is a little crazy and has extreme tendencies. But that’s how life is. There are all kinds of people and the fun of acting is that you can enjoy that on screen.”

While talking about the controversy behind Kabir Singh as many called out the film for being misogynist and even created a stir for the slapping scene in the film. Shahid Kapoor said, “I never thought Kabir was a great guy but he had a great amount of love in his heart. He just went about things in a very destructive manner and that’s why everything that happened to him, right?”

