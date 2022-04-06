Bollywood beauty Tara Sutaria has won a lot of hearts ever since her debut with Student Of The Year 2. The actress has been making a lot of noise over her successful acting chops, fashionista avatar and of course, her love life. She’s been in a happy relationship with Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain. But what does the future hold for them? Scroll below for some interesting astrological predictions.

As most know, Tara and Aadar attracted the limelight with their appearance at the Bachchan Diwali bash back in 2019. They not only made it official as they posed together but looked like a match in heaven when they did so.

Koimoi spoke to the famous Bengaluru based astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the future of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain’s relationship. He claims, “They will get married and they will have a beautiful relationship. They have a relationship that is quite mature. They want to keep things simple in their relationship. As far as their marriage time is concerned it might be next year in 2023 and most probably in the first half.”

While that sounds exciting, there may be something disappointing for Tara Sutaria fans. “Aadar isn’t going to do much acting. Instead, he could start his own production company or play a role in the arena while also running a successful business on the sidelines too. As for Tara, she too won’t stick to acting. Her future seems brighter as an interior designer or a fashion designer,” Guruji added.

Well, let’s hope for the best and anything that Tara is the happiest doing!

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan opposite Ahan Shetty. She will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

