The speculations regarding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has taken over the internet as day by day new development are being shared by the insiders. Most recently, a news portal reported that the Jagga Jasoos star is planning to host a bachelor party for a few of his close friends from the industry. However, in an interview, Kapoor had spoken about the people he’ll invite to his bachelor party and Ranveer Singh got offended. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

As per the latest reports, the two are supposed to get married between April 13 to 17 in RK Studio, Chembur. Although the couple has spoken about getting hitched for the last two years but due to COVID, they couldn’t. Now, neither Alia nor Ranbir has shared anything about the same but as per rumours, it seems the couple will indeed get married in the coming days.

Now that news about Ranbir Kapoor’s bachelor party is going viral, an interview of him from Koffee With Karan talking about the guestlist for his bachelor party is now going viral. The actor was joined by Ranveer Singh. While playing the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked the Brahmastra actor about the three people he would invite to his bachelor’s party.

Responding to Karan Johar’s question, Ranbir Kapoor took the names of three actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Later, jokingly Ranveer Singh says, “I’m not invited. Never coming back on this show. Not with you for sure.”

Recently, India Today reported that the Bombay Velvet star will be hosting a bachelor’s party soon and he’s planning to invite Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji.

A source close to Ranbir Kapoor said, “The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir’s way of throwing an impromptu bachelor’s party.”

