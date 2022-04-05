Kiara Advani is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood right now. The Kabir Singh actress has done some incredible work in the industry with movies like Lust Stories, Fugly and Shershaah to name a few. Earlier today, Kiara was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a chic Zara co-ord set and it is so affordable that the price will definitely leave you stunned. Can you guess the price already?

Summers are here and it’s the perfect time to experiment with your fashion taste and style. Co-ord sets are so in these days and brands like Zara, H&M and Mango offer a wide range of the same. Now, Kiara wore a Jacquard co-ord set and it’s so comfy and affordable that we might want to buy it right away.

Kiara Advani was spotted at the Mumbai airport today wearing a Zara Jacquard wrap top worth Rs 1590 and flared Jacquard trousers worth Rs 1990. Yes, we ain’t kidding. The best thing about fast fashion is that it’s chic, stylish and easy on the pocket.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s outfit here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We are totally crushing over that perfect summer hot body and the way she has paired her chain sunglasses with her outfit is totally extraordinary. It’s giving a subtle glam touch to her simple yet stylish outfit!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra. She’ll be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jug Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan.

What are your thoughts on Kiara’s affordable chic co-ord set? Tell us in the comments below.

