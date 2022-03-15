Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are presently the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, all thanks to how cute they look together. Their fans can’t get enough of these two and never miss a chance to ship them.

Advertisement

Well, you fans, today we brought you a cheesy video of the Shershaah actors and we are pretty sure that watching this video will make you scream ‘Just get married already’!

Advertisement

Recently, a video is doing rounds on the internet that features Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani appearing to be in a video meeting on Zoom. The video clip starts by showing 4 people including the two actors attending what appears as an interview. Later on, the video cuts to show the frames of Sidharth and Kiara where the Shershaah actor was seen texting Kiara on her cell phone.

The scene then shows Kiara Advani opening the text and letting out a cute little smile as she keeps the phone down. The video ends with Sidharth Malhotra smirking, and later acting as if nothing happened. Though the text wasn’t revealed it made Kiara blush has gotten our hearts fluttering over their teen-ish romance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

One fan said, “The music makes it more wholesome. “. Another fan said, “This is cute ngl. Have done this with work colleagues (non romantic setting of course) when upper management drones on and on during team calls “. One user commented down saying, “😍😍 “. While one fan wrote, “Cute 😍”, another fan said, “Offo how cute😍 @sidmalhotra acts like ntg happened 😂 how cute if u don’t say also your eyes says everything 🤭 May God bless u both ❤️❤️❤️@kiaraaliaadvani “.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu which was directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The spy movie was released on 10th June 2022 and saw Sidharth acting alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Along with this, the actor is set to appear in another action movie titled Yodha, which will be released on 11th November 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie will start Sidharth alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen alongside Sidharth in Shershaah. Now the actress will be coming up alongside Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie directed by Anees Bazmee will be released on 20th May 2022.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Adorably Hug At The Red Carpet; Netizens Go, “Kaash Ye Shaadi Kar Le”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube