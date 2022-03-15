Besides her beauty, we are all a fan of Vidya Balan’s sarcasm. The beauty never leaves a chance to give it back to the trolls or haters on social media. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming show ‘Jalsa’ on Prime Video and amid the same, she did a question and answer round with her fans on Instagram. A fan asked Vidya why she doesn’t do hot photoshoots and replying to the fan, the actress gave a savage reply. Scroll below to read her answer.

Vidya is quite active on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 4 million followers on Instagram. She often shared pictures and videos of herself on the photo-sharing site to keep her fans entertained and updated.

A user on Instagram asked Vidya Balan about her weight and she shared a picture response to the same that read, “The correct way to weigh yourself…I can’t believe I was doing it wrong all these years.” Another user asked if she does dieting or not, replying to it, the Jalsa actress wrote, “No, I eat healthy.”

Vidya Balan’s hilarious responses didn’t stop there. A user asked her about her favourite yoga pose to which she replied with a cat meme, that read, “Savasana. It is the reason I go to yoga.”

A user then asked the Jalsa actress, “Why no hot photoshoots?” replying to the same, Vidya wrote, “It is hot and I have been shooting, to hot photoshoot hi hua na (So, it is a hot photoshoot)?”

Haha, that’s one interesting reply.

What are your thoughts on Vidya Balan giving kick-as* replies to her fans on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

