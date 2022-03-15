For the past few weeks, singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been in the news for all the controversial reasons. The Good Newwz actor recently made headlines when a group of Sikhs protested against him playing Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra in his biopic. According to them, Diljit is not suitable to step into Jaswant’s shoes as he’s not pious and is very westernized. The protest had gone to an extreme level when a person threatened the makers to commit suicide on the sets of the film in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Now Diljit Dosanjh has once again grabbed headlines for this ‘starry’ behaviour on the sets of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic. Read on to know what has happened

Advertisement

Latest media reports state that the production house of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic is irked with Diljit Dosanjh’s starry behavior. It is because the singer and actor have been making quite some starry demands. A source close to the production revealed to Bollywoodlife, “Diljit had demanded Mercedes from the production team to travel on the sets. And while his Mercedes waits for him to take him back home, the air condition of the car should be on as he cannot bear even little hot weather inside the car. If the shooting is for 12 hours, the car’s AC will be on for that very 12 hours.”

The source further revealed to the portal when Diljit Dosanjh’s driver was asked why he keeps car’s AC on even when Dosanjh is not around. He replied to them saying, “Hamare saahab ko garmi bardaasht nahi hoti.”

“Diljit is a well mannered and behaved actor. He doesn’t throw tantrums on sets but yes, he does have that starry attitude that he likes to show off, especially when he is shooting in his home town Punjab. He likes to live like a STAR in his city. Even people of Punjab are crazy for him. While the people learnt that Diljit is shooting with us in Amritsar, they almost mobbed his car to just have his one glimpse and we took the help of security to cut the crowd away,” added the source.

Let’s wait for Diljit to comments on these reports.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Jibe At Her Rivals Over The Kashmir Files: “Bollywood Ke Paap Dho Diye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube