The Kashmir Files has taken over Bollywood and turned out to be the current rage. The film led by Anupam Kher talks about the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits. It has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is a huge surprise at the box office. Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan is now slamming Industry members for not spreading a good word for the film. Scroll below for details.

It was just last night that even Kangana Ranaut slammed Bollywood for remaining silent instead of promoting such a masterpiece. She even went on to say that “Bollywood ke paap dhul jayenge” while praising the Anupam Kher starrer.

Even Mukesh Khanna watched The Kashmir Files last night and went all praises. He told the paparazzi, “Film ko promote kariye. Agar ye bade bade promoters promote nahi karte, ye bade bade.. humari industry mein log pata nahi kyu apne aap ko Bharat se alag prove karte hai (Please promote the film. If big promoters are not promoting the film… people in our industry, I don’t know why, prove themselves separate from the country).”

Mukesh Khanna continued, “Agar ye bharatvaiso ka dukh aapko samaj nahi aaraha hai, toh aap humare desh ke vaasi nahi hai. Agar unme se bhi ye log promote nahi karte toh is film ko public promote karegi. Jaise mein aaj bol raha hun. Aapne reviews dekhe honge, common man ke reviews bhi aise aarahe hai, I think ye promotion puri public kare aur public dekhe aur mein samajta hun ye film bahut bada blockbuster bane kyuki yeh ek maksad, ek choota hua lakshya jisko sarkar bhi bhool gai hai.”

(If you don’t understand the pain of Indians, then you are not a citizen of this country. Even if they don’t promote this film, the public will promote The Kashmir Files. This should be a big blockbuster because it is a mission, a left out the aim, which the government has even forgotten.)

Mukesh Khanna even blasted Kapil Sharma over allegedly not inviting the TKF cast for promoting their film on his platform. He added that the film deserves to reach the audience via such stages.

Well, The Kashmir Files is surely a must-watch. Have you seen it yet?

