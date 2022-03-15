Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her latest Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor who celebrates her birthday today has a kitty full or films and Brahmastra that also stars her beau Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most anticipated ones. Turns out makers have a surprise for her fans today.

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt’s birthday, the team of the much awaited magnum opus Brahmastra presents the first look of Alia as Isha!

After releasing Shiva’s first look in December 2021 to a stupendous success, Director Ayan Mukerji and the team surprised fans and the audiences today with Isha’s official poster and brand new exciting footage giving an exclusive glimpse into the world of Brahmastra!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmastra will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

