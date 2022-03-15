Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first-ever collaboration, Gangubai Kathiawadi has worked big time at the box office. The film gave Bollywood its first 100 crore grosser of 2022 and is still running successfully in theatres.

As per the last update, Gangubai stands at a total of 117.64 crores* in India. With this number, the film has entered Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood grossers, and have surpassed a big number of films already. In the list, the film has already surpassed Alia Bhatt’s biggies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and 2 States.

As of now, Gangubai Kathiawadi holds the 67th position on the All-Time Grossers list. It will surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra. One today, and also aims to topple Ready, Barfi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Click here to see the complete list.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt’s 5th 100 crore grosser after 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi and Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali surpassed SS Rajamouli in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index due to Gangubai’s 100 crore entry.

SS Rajamouli, all thanks to Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s success in the Hindi market, have 600 points to his name. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tally went up at 650 points. Have a look at the breakdown below:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 650 points- (300 points with 3 films in 100 crore club- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, 300 points with 1 film in 300 crore club- Padmaavat, 50 points with 1 film in top 10 overseas grossers- Padmaavat). Bhansali now is in 5th place in Director’s Ranking.

