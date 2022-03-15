Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam, as expected, has come down drastically at the box office on its day 4. Yes, the drop is usually witnessed in the case of big films, but here, the case is turning out to be a worrying one. Below is all you need to know.

Riding high on the face value of Prabhas, the film did grab attention during its pre-release phase despite not-so-good promotions. And yes, the film opened to a thunderous response and earned moolah in its first weekend. But as the word of mouth isn’t good, it was expected that the film will witness a huge drop on its first Monday.

As per the early trends flowing in, Radhe Shyam has earned 7 crores* on day 4. This comes as a big dip from Sunday’s 24 crores*. The Indian box office total now stands at 101.50 crores*. The only good thing is that the mark of 100 crores has been crossed. The film will struggle from hereon with the Hindi version already being washed out due to The Kashmir Files’ phenomenal run.

Things look difficult for Radhe Shyam considering its mammoth budget.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, RS stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film released on 11th March in 5 Indian languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

