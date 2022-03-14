We often see fans taking extreme steps to express their love and admiration for their beloved star. Be it getting their face or name inked to standing outside their abode, to get their attention, fans, at times, cross every limit of fandom. Now here’s sad news for India’s most loved star Prabhas. The actor is recently in news for his latest release Radhe Shyam. The film also stars Pooja Hedge in the lead role.

As per the online reports, one of Prabhas fans has committed suicide because of the actor’s latest film Radhe Shyam. Read on to know more.

According to media reports, Prabhas’ 24-year-old fan Ravi Teja took the extreme step after reading negative reviews about the film. Other reports also suggested that after watching the film, he returned home disappointed and hung himself to the ceiling fan. It is begin said that Ravi Teja was heartbroken as Radhe Shyam didn’t live up to his expectations.

Informing about the same, a user wrote on Twitter, “#Prabhas Fan Commits Suicide. Fans are deeply disappointed with a negative talk for #RadheShyam. The suicide of Prabhas’s fan has shocked everyone. Ravi Teja is a big fan of Prabhas. He was very upset with the mixed result. He committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.”

Reportedly, the incident has been reported to the police and they are already investigating the matter.

Speaking about Radhe Shyam, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has garnered bad reviews for its weak plot. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, the film co-stars Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sathyan, Jayaram, and Sasha Chettri in the key roles. Radhe Shyam is dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

After raising the excitement with its posters and songs, Radhe Shyam is doing well in the South but has miserably failed to rule the Hindi box office.

