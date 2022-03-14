Telugu language action-drama Pushpa went on to become one of the most successful films of 2021. Although the Allu Arjun starrer was released in December last year, but the craze for the movie doesn’t seem to fade away anytime soon. After a majority of the netizens have recreated famous lines and songs from the South film, now, Mumbai Police have shared their rendition of the romantic song Srivalli.

In the past, the city police band, Khaki Studio has performed on several famous songs, like, Bella Ciao from Money Heist, James Bond theme, Mere sapno ki rani, Jai Ho and many more.

In their latest video, the Mumbai Police band has performed on Srivalli from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Sharing the video on their official social media handle, they wrote, “#KhakiStudio Rukega Nahi! We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in!”

Netizens are going gaga over Pushpa song Srivalli’s rendition by Mumbai Police’ Khaki Studio, a user wrote, “With such updated initiatives, you can also promote, Police naam sunke darr gaye kya? Dushman nahi, dost he hum! Rukhega nahi, ” another user wrote, “Mumbai Police…… Fire hai yeh,” a third user wrote, “You all are serving 24×7 hrs for us… and this short video is epic all played their instruments very well,” a fourth user wrote, “I request you all to share this masterpiece let’s share the talent of the once who protect and appreciate their efforts.”

Meanwhile, the film that stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead is the first of two cinematic parts. The Sukumar directorial emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

Films’ second part titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to commence production very soon and recently, the filmmaker claimed that they will be making the film keeping in mind the Hindi audience.

