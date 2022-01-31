Allu Arjun Makes A Smashing Entry Into Koimoi's Stars' Power Index, All Thanks To Pushpa's (Hindi) 100 Crore Achievement!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) has destroyed several box office myths that were being discussed during the pandemic. Right from the competition at the ticket windows to facing restrictions in theatres, a lot of hurdles have been crossed by this Hindi dubbed Telugu film. It has now helped Stylish superstar to mark his entry into Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index.

It was during the last weekend, Allu‘s film managed to hit the 100 crore mark at the box office with its Hindi version. It’s Allu‘s first PAN Indian film, and the actor has managed to prove his mettle with the very first Hindi dubbed film. The collection right now stands at 100 crores*, which has made Allu as 23rd entrant in the list.

The list we’re talking about is the Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking. Here, actors are ranked based on the points they garner. Points are given on the number of films in respective box office clubs (100 crore, 200 crore, and many more). Allu Arjun has entered into the list with Pushpa (Hindi) making 100 crores. The actor is currently in the last position with 100 points to his credit.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun recently returned from his 16-day-vacation and got a surprise from his family members and the Pushpa team in the most unique way possible. It was a party based on the film’s theme and it was organized in Allu’s office here.

As the film portrays Allu Arjun in the role of a sandalwood smuggler, the team had arranged logs of wood, axes, machetes, and other implements in sync with the movie’s theme.

