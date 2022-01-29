Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rise set the box office registers ringing with its amazing performance. While the film worked wonders at the Indian BO and won the hearts of millions, it has also won an admirer in the form of former Australian star batsman and skipper David Warner. The cricketer has time and again taken to social media and shared his love for the film and the actor

David has not once again taken to social media and shared a video of him doing a voice-over to a famous Pushpa dialogue. Interestingly, he isn’t the only Warner in the video – or one who admires Allu and his performance. Scroll below to check it out.

Taking to his official Instagram account a while ago, David Warner shared a video of him voicing Allu Arjun character – dubbed in Hindi by Shreyas Talpade – from the film. Besides the star batman voicing the dialogue, his daughter India enacted it. The former Australian skipper captioned it, “Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? 😂😂 india wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip syncing 😢 #pushpa”

Aren’t they both amazing! Well, netizens agree they are and have replied to the cricketer’s post with the fire emoji.

This isn’t the first time the Pushpa fever has taken over the cricketer. Previously, David Warner shared a video featuring himself morphed as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and captioned the video, “Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy” He even shared a glimpse of walking like the film’s lead character – a raised shoulder and dragging foot while walking. He shared another video of himself as the titular character captioning it, “Make sure you go and see this 👍😂😂😂 caption this!!”

Do you think David Warner aced this dialogue lip sync of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa? Let us know in the comments below.

