The number ‘Srivalli’ from the Telugu blockbuster ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers.

First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu’s dance moves for the superhit number. Now, Suresh too seems to have tried his hand at dancing for the same song.

Suresh Raina, however, danced to the Hindi version of the hit number Srivalli from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. He posted a video clip of him dancing to the number on Instagram and said: “I couldn’t stop but try this myself.”

Suresh Raina also heartily congratulated Allu Arjun for a fine performance in Pushpa that was directed by Sukumar.

He said: “Allu Arjun, what an incredible performance in Pushpa brother! Wishing you lots of success!”

Reacting to the video the Pushpa star Allu Arjun praised Suresh Raina and wrote, “Greattt.”

