Thalapathy Vijay redefined his star power with his recent release Master. The film that released in 2021, just after the deadly first wave of Covid, proved to be a big box office grosser. Now, everyone awaits his next biggie titled ‘Beast’.

Advertisement

Back in March 2021, Vijay’s Beast was officially announced. The film is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is said to be an action-thriller and is all set to hit theatres on 14th April 2022. After the tremendous success of Master, fans have been waiting like crazy for Vijay’s upcoming magnum opus.

Advertisement

As most of us know, Thalapathy Vijay is already one of the highest-paid stars in the Indian film industry. For Master, he had charged a hefty amount. With Beast, the actor is all set to take his level higher by hitting triple digits. Yes, you read that right! As per the reports flowing in, Vijay is charging as much as 100 crores for the film.

Interestingly, the said amount is more than half of the budget of Beast. Let’s if the film proves to be a ‘box office beast’ for the actor and for the makers as well!

Meanwhile, even though the amount was never disclosed, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly charged around 80 crores for Master. None other than film’s producer Xavier Britto has confirmed that the actor charged a bomb while speaking to Film Companion. He shared that Vijay is like a diamond and for that, you have shed a heavy sum.

In a chat, Master producer Xavier Britto said, “Mr. Thalapthy Vijay agreed to a certain salary, and it was paid. That’s it. I never went back to him for any negotiation. My relationship with him has been very professional from the start. We were very clear about what we were going to do.”

Must Read: Pushpa: David Warner Grooves To Allu Arjun’s Hook Step From Srivalli Song In The Epic Viral Video, Superstar Reacts

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube