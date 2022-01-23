Pushpa’s grand success has literally turned Allu Arjun into a fire in the Indian film industry. He has proven his mettle and pan-Indian appeal. But one can say, it’s just a start and we’re yet to witness some spectacular things in the future. The latest we hear is about his next project with Atlee.

As per the reports flowing in, the actor is all set to collaborate with Atlee for a pan India project. The film is said to be backed by Lyca Productions. Over the years, Lyca has backed several Tamil biggies like 2.0, Kaththi, and Darbar. The film with Pushpa actor too is said to be a magnum opus with huge money riding on it.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Lyca has offered a monstrous amount of 100 crores as fees to Allu Arjun. As Pushpa has proved Allu’s box office pull, the production house isn’t worried about recovering such huge money. As Atlee has blockbusters like Mersal, Theri, and Bigil, this upcoming collaboration between Allu and him will be worth waiting for!

Apparently, Allu Arjun has also hiked his remuneration for the Pushpa sequel titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Meanwhile, recently the Hyderabad Traffic Police chose to use a picture of Allu Arjun from Pushpa to create awareness among the public on the need to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers.

In the poster put out by the police department, the superstar is seen wearing a checked shirt (from the movie) and riding a bike with a helmet on. The post emphasized how helmets save the lives of people and urged citizens to wear them while riding two-wheelers.

