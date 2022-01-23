Allu Arjun’s stardom has increased manifold after the monumental success of Pushpa. In Hindi circuits, the actor was always a popular face due to Hindi dubbed films, but after his recent blockbuster, he’s on another level. There were even plans of dubbing his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi and release the film in theatres. However, plans are now changed, and producer Manish Shah has opened up about the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was supposed to release in theatres on 26th January. Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines, who has the rights of the film’s Hindi dubbed version was adamant about releasing the film in theatres. However, the father of Allu Arjun and producer Allu Aravind, who is also backing the official Hindi remake titled ‘Shehzada’, thought it will hamper the remake at the box office.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Allu Aravind and Manish Shah had a meeting and the theatrical release of the film got cancelled. Amid such things, Shah has now opened up about the amount that has been spent to dub the Hindi version of the film. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “We have spent Rs 2 crore on the dubbing. In fact, all the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have been dubbed in Hindi by the same set of singers, who sung the songs in Telugu.”

Staying away from theatres, the film will now witness its premiere on Dhinchaak TV channel on 6th February. Shah is confident about the film’s TV success and says that he wants to break the TRP records of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Manish Shah said, “I want to break the records of Laxmii with Ala…. Later on, the target is to break Ala…records with Pushpa. I am very clear that all the big films will be preserved.”

Speaking about Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo’s Hindi remake, the film titled ‘Shehzada’ is in the making. It stars Kartik Aaryan in a lead role.

Must Read: Box Office: RRR To Dent Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Massively If Clash Happens On Holi 2022?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube